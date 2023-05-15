Mick Foley Doesn’t Regret Not Getting His Ear Fixed, Wished He Stayed In TNA For A Match With Hulk Hogan

On a recent episode, Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed the final months of his WCW career. Foley talked about not getting his ear fixed in WCW and his initial reaction to Hogan joining WCW. Some highlights are below.

On believing he’d be able to get his ear fixed: “Right, when I realized the company was not interested in promoting what seemed to be a gift from the wrestling gods, I was going to take some time off. It would be about six months for the complete ear construction, and the match with me and Max (Payne), and the Nasties was supposed to be my last match in WCW before getting that reconstructive surgery. Kevin Sullivan called me the next day. I guess Evad, Dave Sullivan, had been injured and Kevin asked me if I would team up with him the next month to take on the Nasties in Philadelphia and at that point, I put everything else on hold and went back.

“I’m kind of glad I didn’t get the reconstruction done. It’s become part of me same way the missing teeth are. I’ll probably have the teeth repaired in the next couple of tears, especially the bottom ones. The top ones I’m not that concerned about. But I did come back and we had an epic match. I never did get the construction. I never got the six months off. Instead, I gave my notice and was treated really well on my way out of WCW ended up with a couple of really good matches on my way out.”

On his initial thoughts when Hulk Hogan joined WCW in 1994: “I think I could have had (a good match with Hulk). Whenever I’m asked at the live shows who’s the one guy I wish I could have worked with, I used to have a list of three (Bruiser) Brody, Flair, and Hogan. Brody, you know, clearly, that’s not going to happen. Ric and I had a few really good matches, some great promos back and forth, and I just wish I’d stuck around TNA about three months longer.

“There’s two types of people in this world, Conrad. The type that admit it’s a big deal to be in the ring with Hogan, the type who pretend it isn’t and it was a big deal. I got to cut, I think, two promos, and it’s pretty awe-inspiring to be standing face to face with him, and I think if I’d stayed, we could have had a good, I mean, it would have been… methodical. It would have been methodical. It wouldn’t have been great. I think we could have told a good story.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Foley Is Pod with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.