Mick Foley Introduces 24/7 Championship on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Mick Foley introduced a new championship on Raw, and it’s…well, about what we expected based on today’s reports. Foley appeared to open the third hour of Raw and introduced the 24/7 Championship. You can see pics and video from the segment below.
The rules of the 24/7 Championship are pretty much what the title implies. Falls will count anywhere with the championship at any time. Foley then laid the championship in the ring and announced that starting right then, there would be a scramble for the championship. The title is eligible for anyone on the WWE roster including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK and more.
After the bell rang, a group of stars came down including EC3, Mojo Rawley, Cedric Alexander and then a bunch more. After some chaos the Good Brothers grabbed the title at the same time, only to be knocked away by EC3 and No Way Jose (who themselves went out of the ring). Titus O’Neil and Drake Maverick ended up in the ring and O’Neil flung Maverick out to claim the belt and become the first champion…which of course lasted almost no time, as Robert Roode came out and rolled O’Neil up for the win.
.@RealMickFoley is here to unveil the newest #WWETitle! #Raw pic.twitter.com/Rfe7NAvK6C
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
Introducing the #247Title! Falls LITERALLY count anywhere! #Raw pic.twitter.com/VfzwdvWXvn
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
The locker room is making a RUN for it to become the 1st #247Champion! #Raw pic.twitter.com/tEJMlWeuii
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
Anytime. Any place. Anywhere. 2️⃣4️⃣/7⃣.@RealMickFoley just unveiled the #247Championship on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/7TkRq4HWMi
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
He got it! @TitusONeilWWE is the FIRST #247Champion! #Raw pic.twitter.com/NJvqjn65CG
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
WHAT THE?? A title change has already happened! @RealRobertRoode is the NEW #247Champion!! #Raw pic.twitter.com/F5q79zrmIb
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2019
