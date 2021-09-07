Mick Foley Lays Out Why AEW Is a ‘Big Problem’ for WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared a video message on his Facebook page today titled “WWE – WE’VE GOT A PROBLEM.” In the video, Foley explains why AEW is overtaking WWE in attracting hot, young talent and why wrestlers may no longer trust WWE with their careers. You can check out the video and a transcript of Foley’s comments below:

“Hello, this is the hardcore legend Mick Foley. I’d like to title this video ‘WWE, We’ve Got a Problem’ because I think you do, and that problem is that WWE is no longer the place for talent to aspire to. Part of it is because AEW is doing a great job of attracting great talent, proven talent, building other talent, creating storylines, but part of it is a problem of your own making. I think younger talent sees the way that developmental characters are cut or left by the wayside, or in the case of Karrion Kross, greatly watered down and even made a joke of when they debut on the main roster. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If I was an aspiring talent now, big league talent with a major decision to make, I’m not sure that I would trust WWE creative to do the right thing with my career. You guys did wonders with me back in the day. That was a different time, different place. If it was today, I’m not sure I would trust the powers to be with my career in their hands. And until that changes, WWE, you’ve got a problem.”

411’s Blake Lovell discusses thoughts on the comparisons being made between Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to AEW and Hall and Nash to WCW, how AEW is changing the game, the potential short-term and long-term impact on the company, and much more in our latest podcast.

*Intro

*2:15 The comparison of Danielson and Bryan to AEW to Hall and Nash to WCW

*9:37 How AEW brought back the nWo effect

*22:30 What’s the short-term and long-term impact of them jumping ship?