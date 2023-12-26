Mick Foley Talks Recent Cameo As Santa Claus At ICW Event

Mick Foley received a tremendous reaction from the crowd when he showed up unexpectedly at the ICW No Holds Barred event earlier this month.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a surprise appearance dressed as Santa Claus where he hit a double-arm DDT on John Wayne Murdoch.

On his Foley is Pod podcast (per Wrestling Inc), Foley discussed the appearance. Here are the highlights:

On the appearance: “When I did my run-in, I was a guy wearing a suit, wearing a cheap party suit. So, I’m not hitting the ring as Santa, I’m a guy dressed as Santa. I was just a wrestler in a cheap Santa suit. I wasn’t actually portraying the guy.”

On the pop: “No matter how long you’ve been away, if you get a big enough pop from 200 people it can sound like 20,000.”