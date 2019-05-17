wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Victoria & More React to Ashley Massaro’s Death, Bull Dempsey Says She Had Just Started Training

May 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ashley Massaro WWE

UPDATE: In a post on her own Instagram account, Ashley Massaro’s daughter Alexa commented on the death of her mother, asking fans to please give her privacy at this time.

She wrote: “Please everyone, thank you for condolences but I am not ready to accept this as reality right now. Please stop reminding me with the comments. Sorry/thank you.

Original: The wrestling world is reacting to the tragic passing of Ashley Massaro earlier today, including Mick Foley, Victoria, Torrie Wilson, and more. You can see a series of poasts on Twitter from stars including Natalya, Lance Storm and others. Bull James, who was known as Bull Dempsey in NXT, posted to reveal that Massaro had just started training at New York Wrestling Connection, noting that she was “SO excited about wrestling again.”

As reported earlier, Massaro passed away on early Thursday morning at the age of thirty-nine. The cause of death has not been revealed, but has been classified as “non-criminal.”

