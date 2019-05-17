Mick Foley, Victoria & More React to Ashley Massaro’s Death, Bull Dempsey Says She Had Just Started Training

UPDATE: In a post on her own Instagram account, Ashley Massaro’s daughter Alexa commented on the death of her mother, asking fans to please give her privacy at this time.

She wrote: “Please everyone, thank you for condolences but I am not ready to accept this as reality right now. Please stop reminding me with the comments. Sorry/thank you.”

Original: The wrestling world is reacting to the tragic passing of Ashley Massaro earlier today, including Mick Foley, Victoria, Torrie Wilson, and more. You can see a series of poasts on Twitter from stars including Natalya, Lance Storm and others. Bull James, who was known as Bull Dempsey in NXT, posted to reveal that Massaro had just started training at New York Wrestling Connection, noting that she was “SO excited about wrestling again.”

As reported earlier, Massaro passed away on early Thursday morning at the age of thirty-nine. The cause of death has not been revealed, but has been classified as “non-criminal.”

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

This sucks. Ashley just started training at NYWC & was SO excited about wrestling again. Always had a smile on her face & was one of the most down to Earth people you could meet. If you’re going through tough times, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. RIP Ashley Massaro — BULL (@RealBullJames) May 17, 2019

I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 17, 2019

I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family. https://t.co/QTcNxN3P0K pic.twitter.com/olaTWKD9JS — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 17, 2019

My heart is so sad for the loss of my good friend, @ashleymassaro11 . She will be missed greatly. Rest In Peace 🙏🏻 https://t.co/7CgNOt2smD — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) May 17, 2019

Everyone at Starrcast would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends, family, fans & colleagues of Ashley Massaro. We were looking forward to sharing next week with her & are extremely saddened by her passing. We join the wrestling community in honoring her memory. — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 17, 2019

Stunned to hear of the untimely passing of #AshleyMassaro

The first time I met her, she went out of her way to say hello, and always had kind and encouraging words since.

We recently discussed working together. My heart breaks for her daughter. Rest in Love and Power, Ashley. pic.twitter.com/Pq4tk5Ywe6 — Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 17, 2019

WWE remembers the career of the late Ashley Massaro. https://t.co/1yYEvkKpaN — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019

My thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley Massaro and her family. https://t.co/VybB7WTceO — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 17, 2019

This is so sad. RIP Beautiful. ~PHS pic.twitter.com/QEDxfFIxgo — Elijah Burke (@DaBlackPope) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 17, 2019

Very sad, Ashley was always sweet to me and always came to say hi when we were on the same shows. Gone too soon, Rest In Peace sweetie. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/D8RKc2q4Ou — REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) May 17, 2019

Very saddened to hear this. Ash was a funny and sweet soul and was always nice to me. My thoughts go out to her daughter. https://t.co/FQFpZcLDwG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 17, 2019

Very sad to hear @ashleymassaro11 has passed. Extremely nice person, always smiling. #RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 17, 2019

RIP Ash 💔 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 17, 2019

So so sad. Way too young….. RIP Ashley 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bjgavBNYK6 — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 16, 2019