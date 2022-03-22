wrestling / News

Mickie James, Missy Hyatt Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 Image Credit: GCW

Joey Janela has added a couple of legendary women to Spring Break 6 in Mickie James and Missy Hyatt. Janela announced on Monday that James will make her GCW debut at the first night of Spring Break 6 against Allie Katch, while Hyatt will be in Chris Dickinson’s corner for his match against Matt Cardona at Spring Break 6: Part 2. You can see both announcements below.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 takes place on March 31st and April 2nd in Dallas as part of The Collective weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading