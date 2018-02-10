Mickie James Reportedly Replaced Nia Jax in Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

– The Wrestling Observer (via Cagesideseats.com) reports that Mickie James was the replacement for Nia Jax in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view event set for later this month. According to the report, WWE is planning a Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss match for the Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 34.

Nia Jax is currently scheduled to face Asuka at the event, with the stipulation that if she wins, she will be added to the Raw women’s title match at WrestleMania 34.

Elimination Chamber 2018 is set for February 25 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The event will include the first women’s Elimination Chamber match for the Raw women’s title.