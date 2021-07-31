wrestling / News

Mickie James Slams WWE For Mishandling Bray Wyatt, Others In Wrestling World React To His Release

July 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown

As noted earlier today, WWE has released Bray Wyatt from the company due to budget cuts. In a series of posts on Twitter, Mickie James took WWE to task for what she believes is mishandling him and his creativity, then giving the gimmick he created to Alexa Bliss. She clarified that she didn’t blame Bliss for it, however.

Responding to WWE’s post on Twitter, she wrote: “I think what you meant to say was: ‘Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go.’ This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you.

Meanwhile, other wrestlers and those in the business have taken to social media to comment on the release, including Chris Bey, Braun Strowman, Brian Gewirtz and more.

