Mickie James Slams WWE For Mishandling Bray Wyatt, Others In Wrestling World React To His Release

As noted earlier today, WWE has released Bray Wyatt from the company due to budget cuts. In a series of posts on Twitter, Mickie James took WWE to task for what she believes is mishandling him and his creativity, then giving the gimmick he created to Alexa Bliss. She clarified that she didn’t blame Bliss for it, however.

Responding to WWE’s post on Twitter, she wrote: “I think what you meant to say was: ‘Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go.’ This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you.”

I think what you meant to say was: “Thank you so much for coming up with such an incredible gimmick(time & time again)one so cool & over, we really didn’t know how to book it right. So we just gave it to someone else so we can still make ALL the money off of it & let you go”🤷🏻‍♀️ 🤯 https://t.co/rWVtbxOioA — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2021

This isn’t against Alexa. I love her. She’s an incredible performer who is killing it in a role she was given. She always does. We as artists take every role we’re given & turn it into gold. He, she, they both did that. Like it/not. Facts are facts. So sorry if that offends you. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, other wrestlers and those in the business have taken to social media to comment on the release, including Chris Bey, Braun Strowman, Brian Gewirtz and more.

Whole time, Bray Wyatt finna set movies or wrestling a BLAZE if he wants to. He’s so smart and creative and just a good dude — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 31, 2021

Mind. Blown. Excited to see him thrive in whatever he does next https://t.co/pNrhBdNalz — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 31, 2021

Me waiting for @WWEBrayWyatt to come to the dark side 🙃 pic.twitter.com/LqsupvMWym — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 31, 2021

It’s cliche but true – the cream rises to the top. @WWEBrayWyatt will be amazingly successful at whatever he chooses to do next and I’m looking to forward to seeing it happen. https://t.co/cNUpr01lQb — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) July 31, 2021

"He should join Dark Order"

Repeat — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) July 31, 2021

One of the most talented and creative guys in the business. @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/zMRV0xrmXj — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) July 31, 2021

Un pinché honor to have traveled and work with you carnal,.. see you in the horror movies 😈 #blessed @WWEBrayWyatt beyond talented — Samuray Del Sol® “Manny $” (@gloat) July 31, 2021

.@WWEBrayWyatt is one of the best mic guys in wrestling history. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) July 31, 2021