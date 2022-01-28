Impact News: Mickie James Talks Royal Rumble Appearance On Impact, Gisele Shaw Coming Soon

– Mickie James addressed her upcoming Royal Rumble appearance this weekend during Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. James, who is competing in the Royal Rumble match as the Knockouts Champion, held a State of the Knockouts Division promo on tonight’s show and talked about how once she wins the Rumble, she plans to go to WrestleMania and put the Knockouts Championship on the line in a Title vs. Title match.

Chelsea Green then called to be James’ first post-Rumble opponent, but Tasha Steelz ended up getting that shot which will be at Impact No Surrender on February 19th.

.@MickieJames was about to tell @ImChelseaGreen she had the first title shot after #RoyalRumble but number one contender @RealTSteelz wasn't going to sit back and let it happen…"Okurrr"! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LmAfOuMKA8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2022

– Impact aired a “coming soon” vignette for Gisele Shaw on tonight’s show, and you can see it below: