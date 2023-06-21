– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed the negative reaction Dana Brooke received last night on WWE NXT Gold Rush. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

James on Brooke being the wrong choice to send back to NXT: “I felt like Dana Brooke was the wrong choice to send to NXT in the first place. It’s one thing when you send a Seth Rollins or you send [Natalya] back, because they have the respect and they’re workhorses, you know what I mean? Dana was taught [the] WWE style system, and now there’s this whole new generation of that same kind of system, but more elaborate.” James pointed out that Brooke came from a gymnastics and fitness background, and had to learn wrestling in the style that WWE was teaching at the time she came in.

On the fans not respecting Dana Brooke when she was first in NXT: “That audience never really truly respected Dana when she was down there before, and then that’s one of the reasons why they moved her up to the main roster. I love Dana. I’ve worked with Dana. I think she’s a fabulous person. I think she really has tried really, really hard, in the last couple of years especially, to be more respected for her in-ring work and for her ability.”

On Dana Brooke’s storylines: “A lot of these stories, they don’t really tap into the emotion — it’s just about the matches/ I think in NXT, too — they are very in line with that type of audience, that loves those style matches, those five-star whatever matches. A lot of times, the emotional stuff isn’t there. … For Dana, I don’t think she has had a lot of storylines that people have sunk their teeth into and cared about.”

Brooke made her return to NXT earlier this month.