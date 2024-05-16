Middleweight Title Match Set For MLW Fusion Taping in Atlanta

Major League Wrestling has announced an MLW World Middleweight title match for their Fusion taping on June 1. Mistico will defend against Star Jr. The event takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta. This is the Fusion portion of a show that also includes Battle Riot VI.

MLW today announced Místico (champion) vs. Star Jr. for the MLW World Middleweight Championship at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Fresh off a resounding victory in his latest title defense at MLW Azteca Lucha, Místico is wasting no time in cementing his legacy as one of the greatest champions of his era. With this upcoming bout marking his third title defense, Místico aims to etch his name in the annals of wrestling history by taking on challengers not only from MLW but also from prestigious promotions such as CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Heralded as the biggest box office sensation of the 21st century in Mexico, Místico is a modern icon of lucha.

However, standing in his path to immortality is the formidable Star Jr., who is poised to make his mark on the MLW middleweight landscape. Despite making his MLW debut only in February, Star Jr. has already garnered attention for his unbeaten streak in singles competition, impressing league officials and fans alike with his innovative maneuvers and fearless approach to combat.

A victory for Star Jr. would not only crown him as the new MLW World Middleweight Champion but would also send shockwaves reverberating through the world of lucha libre and redefine the landscape of the middleweight division.

The stakes couldn’t be higher as these two world class luchadores collide in what is sure to be an unforgettable showdown in Atlanta.

Fans can catch all the action as it unfolds, with this historic matchup being filmed as part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the card.

Don’t miss out on witnessing history in the making as Místico and Star Jr. square off for championship glory in Atlanta!

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWLive.com or Ticketmaster and see it go down Saturday, June 1 in Atlanta.