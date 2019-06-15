wrestling / News
Mike and Maria Kanellis Sign New 5-Year Deals With WWE
June 15, 2019
Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Mike and Maria Kanellis have signed new multi-year deals with WWE and were reportedly “happy” with the final offers given to them by the company.
This comes after Maria sent out a tweet last month stating that their contracts ended in ‘three weeks.’ The two signed with WWE in 2017 and after a unremarkable run on Smackdown, were moved to 205 Live.
