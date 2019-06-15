Mike and Maria Kanellis Sign New 5-Year Deals With WWE

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Mike and Maria Kanellis have signed new multi-year deals with WWE and were reportedly “happy” with the final offers given to them by the company. Fightful adds that the deals were for five years each. The contracts will end in 2024, when Mike and Maria are 39 and 42 years old, respectively.

This comes after Maria sent out a tweet last month stating that their contracts ended in ‘three weeks.’ The two signed with WWE in 2017 and after a unremarkable run on Smackdown, were moved to 205 Live.