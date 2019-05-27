wrestling / News
Maria Kanellis Says Her and Mike Kanellis WWE Contracts Expire In Three Weeks
Maria Kanellis tweeted today that her and Mike Kanellis have their contracts set to expire in three weeks. PWInsider confirmed that Maria is talking about their WWE deals. They’ve been with WWE since June 2017.
Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying…
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 27, 2019
We recently spoke with Mike about how AEW has changed the wrestling economy and given more power back to wrestlers. He also told us that he’s having fun on 205 Live:
“We can have a lot of creative control of what we want,” he said. “They give us almost 15-20 minutes every match, which you never get on Raw or Smackdown. It’s just a lot of fun if you really just want to wrestle.”
