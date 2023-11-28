– Impact Wrestling has announced a new singles matchup featuring Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel at Final Resolution scheduled for next month. The card is scheduled for December 9. It will air on Impact! Plus, FITE, and YouTube. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Deaner

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

Who Will Soar to Victory When Mike Bailey Battles Trey Miguel at Final Resolution? Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel have both had incredible years. “Speedball” is coming off one of the greatest performances of his career, a breathtaking showdown against pro wrestling megastar Will Ospreay at Bound For Glory. Meanwhile, Miguel was IMPACT World Tag Team Champion alongside his fellow Rascal, Zachary Wentz, who made his long-awaited return to IMPACT Wrestling. But as 2023 winds down and the return of TNA approaches, Bailey and Miguel must now face each other to see who will enter the new era with an all-important momentum boost. Who will take their career to the next level? Find out when Bailey battles Miguel Final Resolution. On December 9th, IMPACT Wrestling presents the last special event of the year, Final Resolution, streaming LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada. Tickets are on-sale now at Revelree.ca.

🚨 BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel takes on @SpeedballBailey at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada! Secure your tickets NOW: https://t.co/nrdMQaI9GB pic.twitter.com/yYF6eRByWE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 28, 2023