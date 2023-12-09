Mike Bailey Compares Wrestling On Impact to Working Independent Shows

Mike Bailey recently weighed in on the differences between his appearances on Impact and those on independent events. Bailey has worked for a host of companies even just this year, and he spoke with Fightful’ Overbooked podcast about the differences between working on weekly TV wrestling and indie shows.

“There’s a difference between weekly episodic wrestling that follows stories and independent wrestling,” Bailey said. “Most independent wrestling, given who the audience is, you kind of have to treat every match that’s happening like it’s in a vaccum. When Mike Bailey from Impact wrestles Will Ospreay, I can kind of take for granted — not so much, because with that match, I had a lot of people tell me that this was their first Speedball Mike Bailey match they had ever watched, which is fantastic.”

He continued, “There’s a lot more knowledge that comes with the Impact fanbase, they’ve been seeing me for nearly two years now, and they’re a lot more familiar with who I am. Things like your finisher and what it means changes when they’ve seen me defend the X-Division championship so many times, that move has different meaning within the Impact universe now.”

Bailey will face Trey Miguel at Impact Final Resolution on Saturday.