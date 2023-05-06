Mike Chioda Recalls Brock Lesnar’s Botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19

Mike Chioda was the referee for many matches in WWE, and he recently recalled being in the ring for Brock Lesnar’s infamous botched botched shooting star press at WrestleMania 19. Lesnar faced Kurt Angle in the match and landed on his head doing the aerial move, and Chioda looked back at the match while discussing those bouts that made him most nervous on a recent Monday Mailbag podcast. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On which matches made him most nervous: “Rock vs. Hogan. Eddie Guerrero vs. Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit, and Shane McMahon going through the glass with Vince [McMahon] yelling in my f**king ear.”

On Brock Lesnar’s botched shooting star press at WrestleMania 19: “Oh my god. Let me tell you — nowadays, they would call a match [on the fly] but it wasn’t so back then. Did I almost feel like calling that match? Brock’s eyes were glazed, man. I’ve seen it firsthand, of course. I’m in the ring, and the way he landed, I was like, ‘Woah!’ I went up to him, and his eyes were already glassed and he was dazed. Thankfully, he got through it.”