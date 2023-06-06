Mike Chioda Reveals How Much He Was Making At End of WWE Run

Mike Chioda recently revealed how much his salary was at the end of his WWE run. The former WWE referee spoke with Steve Fall for The Ten Count, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his salary in WWE: “I was making really good money. I’ll tell you straight out, I was making $240,000 a year … but I’d been there for 35 years at the time.”

On finding out about his release: “I was out on surgery. I was out hurt… It wasn’t just me. People like Tony Chimel. I remember talking to [Mark] Carrano, and I said ‘What the f***? You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I know he felt bad but he didn’t know what to say.”