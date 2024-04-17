Mike Mansury On the Inspiration For AEW’s Recent Set Redesign

AEW revealed an updated look to its stage sets last month, and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury discussed the inspiration behind them and more. Mansury spoke on AEW Unrestricted about the new sets, which debuted on the March 6th episode of Dynamite and included the return of the “tunnel” entrances and more. Mansury noted that Tony Khan was looking to do a design similar to the original American Gladiators and pay homage to AEw’s 2019 look. You can see some additional highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his initial reaction to the set: “I saw the new graphics, and I’m not going to lie to you, and this has nothing to do with the fact that I spent the bulk of my career there, but I remember walking into Climate Pledge that day and when they were starting to run through elements and stuff, I looked and was like, ‘That looks like a Survivor Series sort of look.'”

On Khan being adamant about the tunnels returning: “Tony really wanted to bring the tunnels back.”