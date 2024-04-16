Mike Mansury Recalls Working To Put Together Sting’s Final AEW Dynamite Segment

Sting’s final AEW Dynamite segment took place on the episode before Revolution, and AEW’s Mike Mansury recently talked about putting the segment into place. Sting came out of the rafters on the February 28th episode in the main event, and Mansury recalled everyone coming together to make the segment work on AEW Unrestricted.

“That was something that kind of got everyone perked up, and for Sting himself, it was something he wanted to do for the fans,” Mansury recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “It was another moment and a memory that he wanted to leave the fans with.”

He added, “We knew that was really what he was feeling; we went all systems go to try and make it happen, working with our partners at the building to ensure safety, the team that we brought in to test it and make sure that we did to the highest safety standards possible, Tony [Khan] talking to Dr. Martha Hart to get the family sign-off on and comfortability with it. Everyone on board knew what this would have meant, not just to Sting the talent but to also the fans.”

Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks in Sting’s final match at Revolution.