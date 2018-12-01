WWE News: Mike Quackenbush Thanks WWE Following Guest Trainer Stint, Titus O’Neil Honored as an MVP on The 2018 EBONY Power List

– Mike Quackenbush was recently a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center, and posted the following to thank WWE for having him…

Thank you to everyone at @WWENXT and the @WWEPC for making me feel so welcome! I relish the challenges, and I’ll cherish the adventures from a whirlwind week with all of you. I love the work & I love to teach, but I also learned so much being part of your team. pic.twitter.com/9lmdPKPk1D — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) December 1, 2018

Day 2 ! Thank you @MikeQuackenbush !!! So brilliant pic.twitter.com/aIQ0paEDrM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 29, 2018

Thank YOU, Ms. Bliss for being so gracious & respectful, and for making the work so much fun to do! I’m grateful for the small role I’ve played in your journey. — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) November 29, 2018

– Titus O’Neil has been recognized as an MVP for the 2018 EBONY Power List. The prestigious honor recognizes athletes who not only stand out among their peers, but also understand they are responsible for setting an example as a role model for those aspiring to be like them…