Mike Santana Didn’t Know How His Career Would Go After Leaving AEW

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Mike Santana spoke about his wrestling career after leaving AEW and not being sure how things would go. He is currently on the TNA Wrestling roster.

He said: “There’s things that you have no control over, and it is what it is. But I decided to double down on myself and trust myself and bet on myself, you know? Getting the mind and the body and the spirit right and, you know, taking care of — you know — real life in this person and, yeah man, it’s been awesome.”

He also spoke about his heritage and reiterated that it’s been very important to him. He added: “I grew up in a very, very proud family. My roots are very embedded in Puerto Rico, and I’ve been going — I was raised going there since I was four years old, so that culture’s always been a part of my life.“