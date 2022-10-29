Mike Tyson On Commentary & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Mike Tyson is returning to AEW, joining the commentary team for next week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced that the boxing legend will be part of the commentary team for next Friday’s show, making his first appearance for the brand since April of 2021.

Also announced is a “Dream Match” for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Orange Cassidy is defending the title against Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus on Dynamite, and the champion after that match will be able to choose his opponent for Rampage.

The full current lineup for next week’s show is:

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Competitors TBA

* Mike Tyson joins the commentary team