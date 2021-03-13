Miro and Kip Sabian Take Shots At Jim Cornette After He Insults Penelope Ford

Wrestling Inc reports that during the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette reviewed the AEW Revolution PPV from this past Sunday. When he got to the match featuring Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor, he gave his thoughts in his usual acerbic way. However, it was his remark about Penelope Ford that drew the ire of both Miro and Sabian, who did not like the misogynistic comment Cornette made about her.

Cornette said of Miro: “He’s being allowed to be himself and he is obviously a complete f–king goof. He has no idea how to get over, no idea what got him over for a little while before in the other company. He does this stupid s–t, and obviously is enjoying himself doing it. He was paired with a kid that looks like he’s in middle school and his sl–ty girlfriend. To have a feud with a guy that sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy that looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener. Job guy — underneath talent all the way. And he has embraced this.”

Miro didn’t seem to care what Cornette said about him, but took offense at the remark about Ford. He wrote on Twitter: “@TheJimCornette, if You call Penelope slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT. People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube.”

Sabian also called out Cornette for insulting his wife. He wrote: “Legit @TheJimCornette is a total all talk wet lettuce, his funeral is going to be a joyous occasion. I’ll be riding shotgun. Although we will let her kick beat the piss out of him. Just like he watches his wife, right captain cuck @TheJimCornette.”

He then went further on his Twitch stream. He said: “We don’t have to worry about it, he’s defintely going to die at some point soon. Then we can all, like, dance — we can have a celebration. That will probably be one of the first times on the internet that I will post something like a celebratory post. Ya know? And I mean that, I’m not even joking. I’m deadly serious, I cannot wait for that man to die.”

Ford wasn’t quiet about it either. She wrote: “I mean he has multiple times… but he lets people fuck his wife while he watches, so what does he think of her… but she’s probably the only person besides himself he feels bad for because his little dick can’t please her after five blue chews & needs other men to do it for him.”

Cornette has yet to respond.

