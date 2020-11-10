Miro and Lana Pose for Pool Photo Together, Miro Says He Will Always Have Her Back

– AEW’s Miro recently shared a new photo on his Instagram account a few days ago, showing him and his wife, WWE Superstar Lana, posing for a photo in their bathing suits. You can view that photo Miro shared below. Miro noted in the caption, “I got your back, my love.”

During a recent interview with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, Miro noted the importance of having Lana in his life when he was dealing with the distress and frustrations of his previous run in WWE. Miro stated, “Thank god I have my wife, and she has me. And we always kind of like, when I’m distressed, it’s back and forth.”