Mixed Tag Team Match Added To Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches

Impact Wrestling has announced a mixed tag team match for Multiverse of Matches next week, with Mickie James and Nick Aldis teaming up to take on Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. The event happens on April 1 as part of Wrestlecon in Dallas.

Chelsea Green showed her true colors in the closing moments of the Knockouts World Title Street Fight between Tasha Steelz and Mickie James on IMPACT. After telling Green that she wanted to defeat Tasha on her own, Mickie asked her not to get involved in the matchup. When Savannah Evans inevitably attacked Mickie, Green made her way to the ring but instead of evening the odds, she did exactly what was asked of her – absolutely nothing. Green watched on as Evans destroyed Mickie, allowing Tasha to retain her Knockouts World Championship. After the bell, Green was joined by her husband, Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, leading to a 2-on-1 assault. At Multiverse of Matches, revenge is in the air as Mickie James will be joined by her husband, NWA’s Nick Aldis, in a blockbuster tag team match against Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona!

IMPACT is coming to WrestleCon with IMPACT Wrestling: Multiverse of Matches, LIVE Friday, April 1st at 10 pm ET exclusively on FITE and the return of IPWF. Tickets are on-sale now.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ultimate X for X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace

* Champ Champ Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. TBD

* Mickie James & Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona

* Mike Bailey vs. Alex Shelley

* Josh Alexander & JONAH vs. Moose & PCO

* The Good Brothers vs. The Briscoes

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards