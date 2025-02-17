wrestling / News
Miyu Yamashita To Face Amale At RCW March Madness Next Month
February 17, 2025 | Posted by
Miyu Yamashita and Amale are set to do battle at next month’s RCW March Madness. RCW announced on Monday that the two will compete at their March 8th show in Barcelona, Spain as you can see below.
The match is set to headline the event, and you can see the poster for the event below:
🎴 Póster oficial del show del 8 de marzo de RCW, March Madness con la presencia de Miyu Yamashita, que se verá las caras con Amale como combate estelar.
Entradas a la venta en: https://t.co/ZFoLmeFcaA
