Miyu Yamashita To Face Amale At RCW March Madness Next Month

February 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RCW March Madness Image Credit: RCW

Miyu Yamashita and Amale are set to do battle at next month’s RCW March Madness. RCW announced on Monday that the two will compete at their March 8th show in Barcelona, Spain as you can see below.

The match is set to headline the event, and you can see the poster for the event below:

