Miyu Yamashita Headed To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miyu Yamashita Bloodsport XI Image Credit: Josh Barnett

Miyu Yamashita is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced that the TJPW star is set to compete at the July 28th event, as you can see below.

Yamashita joins WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed as announced competitors for the Brooklyn show.

