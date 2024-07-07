wrestling / News
Miyu Yamashita Headed To Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
Miyu Yamashita is set to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett announced that the TJPW star is set to compete at the July 28th event, as you can see below.
Yamashita joins WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Julius Creed as announced competitors for the Brooklyn show.
New blood to the Bloodsport ring.
Bringing an arsenal of kicks from her Karate background, this fighter wants to see what it's all about.
Get your tickets now https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/mjAPe6nhSg
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 6, 2024