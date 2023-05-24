wrestling / News
Miz, Maryse & Garcia Twins To Appear At Napa Valley Event This Weekend
The Miz, Maryse and the former Bella Twins are set to appear at BottleRock Napa Valley’s 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage this weekend. BottleRock Napa Valley announced the lineup on Wednesday for the event, which takes place this coming weekend in Napa.
You can see the full announcement below:
BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2023 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup
José Andrés, Lil Nas X, John Taylor & Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, Giada De Laurentiis, David Chang & Chris Ying, Roy Choi, Andrew Zimmern, Aarón Sánchez, Wu-Tang Clan, Sammy Hagar, Bastille, Tré Cool of Green Day, Voltaggio Brothers, and Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse & Keanu Reeves to headline alongside dozens of chefs, musical headliners and celebrities
BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced that some of the world’s most celebrated culinary talent, including José Andrés, Giada De Laurentiis, David Chang & Chris Ying, Roy Choi, Andrew Zimmern, Aarón Sánchez and the Voltaggio Brothers will join musical headliners Lil Nas X, John Taylor & Roger Taylor of Duran Duran, Wu-Tang Clan, Sammy Hagar, Bastille, Tré Cool of Green Day, Dogstar featuring Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse & Keanu Reeves and dozens more on the crowd-pleasing Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, leading a star-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, May 26 – 28, 2023, in historic downtown Napa.
Additional 2023 culinary stars appearing on the stage include Todd English, Michael Mina, Tiffani Thiessen, Aaron May, Adam Sobel, Adam Richman, Amirah Kassem and Belle English, perfectly paired with musicians and celebrities including Killer Mike, Warren G, Brooklyn Beckham, WWE Superstars The Miz & Maryse, George & Claire Kittle, Derek Hough, Jonny Moseley, Charles Woodson, Rickey Henderson, Brie & Nikki Garcia, Jonathan Sadowski, DJ Umami and Pizza Acrobat Justin Wadstein. The Culinary Stage emcee is Emmy Award winning TV personality and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem.
Celebrating its 10th Anniversary, BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music.
To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow us on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).
