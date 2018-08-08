Miz & Mrs. Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Slips

The third episode of Miz & Mrs. reclaimed a touch of its ratings drop from week two, while viewership was slightly down. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.225 million viewers. That’s up 2% and down 6%, respectively, from last week’s 0.46 demo rating and 1.303 million viewers. It appears that the show has, for now at least, stabilized after its expected drop from the premiere episode.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #3 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. Smackdown claimed the top spot, with Below Deck Mediterranean (0.54, 1.439 million viewers) in #2.