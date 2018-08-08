WWE Smackdown Rating Edges Down, Viewership Dips

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown took a slight dip, while viewership dropped as well. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.73 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.197 million viewers, down 3% and 9% from last week’s 0.75 and 2.401 million. The numbers were the lowest for the show in both metrics since the July 10th episode brought in a 0.68 demo rating and an audience of 2.183 million.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. It beat out Below Deck Mediterranean (0.54, 1.439 million viewers) for the top spot.