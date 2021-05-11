Miz & Mrs. Rating, Viewership Leap to Season High

This week’s Miz & Mrs. surged upward, hitting season highs in both ratings and viewership. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.27 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 784,000 viewers, up 23% and 13% respectively from the previous week’s 0.22 demo rating and audience of 693,000.

The rating and viewership are both high marks for season two, surpassing the previous high of the midseason premiere on April 12th which had a 0.26 demo rating and 705,000 viewers. It is also the first episode of season two to beat the metrics for an episode of season one, albeit only the season one low point. The July 23rd, 2019 episode, which was the season one midseason premiere, had a 0.26 demo rating and 722,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Raw leading the way.