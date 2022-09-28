MJF Sees An Acting Career For Himself & Weighs In On Batista, John Cena & Rock’s Acting Skills

MJF sees a career beyond wrestling for himself in acting, and recently shared his thoughts on other wrestlers who made the jump to the big screen. During a conversation with KFC Radio, the AEW star talked about his career aspirations and weighed in on what he has that Batista, John Cena & The Rock also have. You can check out some highlights below:

On a potential career beyond wrestling: “You know, it’s very interesting I see myself acting. I see myself doing kind of what Cena, Batista and Rock did. There’s definitely a lot of feelers out there, I’m actually going to be heading out to LA actually literally after Dynamite for a lot of meetings. There’s definitely a lot of people interested in MJF.”

On what separates most wrestlers from guys who can break into acting like those three: “So, when I walk into a room, when you listen to me talk, it’s pretty obvious that I have something that we call in the industry, ‘it.’ You either got ‘it’ or you don’t have ‘it’… I feel a person in haven’t had the amount of droves in ‘it’ that I have had since Cena, Rock, Batista.”

On Batista’s acting talent: “If you watch the later years of of Batista’s career, you’ll actually see that there was definitely a most certainly a light bulb moment. And I feel like when you watch him in these movies, he has this really dry humor and I think it translates really well.”

On Rock and Cena: “Now when you look at Rock and Cena, I think it’s a different type of charisma, you know? Yes, Rock’s like gigantic. But I don’t think that’s the reason why he’s so appealing. He’s just like this charming, charismatic guy that like grabs you by the face and makes you watch him on the screen.”

On the lack of people who have bad stories about Rock: “Oh my god, I don’t think you will [find someone]. I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

On what he has in that Hollywood is missing: “So for me, another thing that I feel like makes me stand out — do you know Don Rickles? I f**king can’t get enough of Don Rickles. I watch Don Rickles compilations on like YouTube. There was something about him, he was like this lovable piece of s**t. And I feel like we haven’t had that in Hollywood since. And we definitely haven’t had it in wrestling in a while. So it’s definitely something that I enjoy, I take it as a compliment.”

