MJF Says Hulk Hogan Is One of the Worst Actors of All Time

In an interview with Dr. Beau Hightower (via Fightful), MJF said that Hulk Hogan was one of the worst actors of all time while discussing wrestlers attempting Hollywood careers. MJF himself is acting in The Iron Claw, as Lance Von Erich. That film opens next month.

He said: “I think a lot of the time, when people look at wrestlers going into acting, because Hulk Hogan did such a shit job. He did, let’s be honest, probably one of the worst actors of all time. People were so hesitant of letting pro wrestlers into acting. Thanks to trailblazers like Cena, Rock, and Batista, absolutely massacring it every single time they are on screen, and killing it. It’s pretty cool and unique now because when they look at wrestlers, they understand now that what we do is really difficult and it takes a lot of charisma, charm, and athleticism. So does being the top draw in Hollywood. I think it’s a pretty easy transition, I shouldn’t say that. It’s an easy transition if you’re capable of being a top guy in my sport. It’s easier. If you’re somebody that struggles in front of the red light and you’re just a really good grappler (it’s harder).“