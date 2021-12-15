MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network

– The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian reported for F4WOnline.com that multiple sources within WWE and its TV partners, FOX and USA Network, are interested in Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) at the moment. Additionally, multiple parties within Fox Broadcasting and USA have shown interest in MJF’s current program with CM Punk, and it’s said to have drawn interest from non-pro wrestling followers at both companies.

Since MJF and CM Punk had their epic promo segment on AEW Dynamite, a network source reportedly told Zarian, “I actually stopped what I was doing and listened to him. I don’t think I have done that with pro wrestling in a long time.”

Additionally, WWE officials are said to be interested in MJF as well. A source within WWE stated that conversations between WWE and their TV partners have happened in the past with regards to MJF. The WWE source stated, “He has everything we would want. It really depends on if he could be that same person on WWE TV. We want new stars to be the focus within the next few years. That’s the plan.”

Also during the We’re Live, Pal podcast, Zarian noted since his promo with Punk, he’s been asked by officials from both networks if MJF’s current MJF contract will actually end in 2024. In previous promos, MJF has referenced that he will “start a bidding war in 2024.” MJF commented on the recent news of WWE and its TV partners being interested in him on Twitter, reiterating that his contract will be up in in about two years with “The bidding war of 2024.”

MJF will face Dante Martin for this year’s Dynamite Diamond Ring on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming show. The card will be broadcast live on TNT.