MJF Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
– AEW has announced that MJF will make his return to Dynamite this Wednesday, September 7. This will be our first time hearing from The Salt of the Earth following his recent hiatus after the post-Double or Nothing 2022 edition of Dynamite, where he slammed AEW President & CEO Tony Khan for not paying him what he feels his deserve.
MJF returned to AEW last night at All Out in Chicago. He came out in disguise as The Joker entrant of the Casino Ladder Match. Stokely Hathaway and several other wrestlers cleared out the ring so Stokely could retrieve the casino chip. MJF took the chip, making him the next contender for the AEW World Championship.
Following the main event, MJF unmasked himself and came out on the entrance stage, motioning for the title belt to newly crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk. Dynamite will be broadcast live on Wednesday night at 8:00 pm EST on TS. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia
* Death Triangle vs. Best Friends
* We’ll hear from MJF
