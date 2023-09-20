– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a huge double main event for the Slaughterhouse event on October 14 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane will face Davey Boy Smith Jr. Here’s the full announcement:

Double main event set for Slaughterhouse Oct 14 in Philly

Tickets available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed and promoted by Saint Laurent) at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

MLW can officially confirm the second main event headlining Slaughterhouse in just under 4 weeks LIVE on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

The conniving carny promoter Saint Laurent has baited the Bomaye Fight Club into a World Heavyweight Championship title bout.

Fresh off of winning the 2023 Opera Cup, Davey Boy Smith Jr. will challenge Alex Kane for the belt!

This bitter rivalry dates back to the start of the year, with Davey Boy Smith holding a choke out AND knock out over Alex Kane’s head.

However, it was Alex Kane who made Davey Boy Smith Jr. fade to black at the Battle Riot to punch his ticket to a title fight which ignited his ascension to champion.

The Bulldog: a third generation sadistic stretcher on the mat. Alex Kane: the momentous champion and captain of the Bomaye Fight Club.

WHO WILL BE LEFT STANDING AT SLAUGHTERHOUSE?

Find out LIVE on FITE+! Fans can watch this fight card LIVE and exclusively worldwide on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a 7-day FREE trial!

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, October 14 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Salina de la Renta

Matt Cardona

Mance Warner

National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

World Middleweight Champion “Death Fighter” AKIRA

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

World Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo

“International Popstar” B3CCA

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!