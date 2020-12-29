MLW Announces Texas Tornado Tag Team Title Match for Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a huge matchup for the upcoming Kings of Colosseum event on January 6. Ross & Marshall Von Erich will be defending their MLW tag team titles against Colonel Parker’s Dirty Blondes at the event next month. You can view the full announcement below:

Tornado Tag Team Championship Match: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes signed for Kings of Colosseum January 6

MLW to present marquee event for FREE as a thank you to fans

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Tornado World Tag Team Championship Match: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (champions) vs. Colonel Parker’s Dirty Blondes (managed by Aria Blake) at KINGS OF COLOSSEUM on January 6 at 7pm ET available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, and The Roku Channel.

The event is being presented for free on all platforms.

“Three title fights in one night for free!”

After Colonel Parker’s overtures to recruit the World Tag Team Champions for his new Stud Stable were rebuked, the legendary southern promoter reportedly went to work on politicking a title match. Knowing the league was focused on a third title fight, Parker saw his opportunity and successfully brokered the match with league officials.

The reigning World Tag Team Champions since November 2, 2019, Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the longest reigning tag team champions in league history. Recently, Col. Parker sent a “hospitality envoy” to Hawaii including his girlfriend, debutante Aria Blake. Evidently, it was returned to sender.

On a recent episode of MLW FUSION, Kevin Von Erich warned his sons of the suspicious practices of Parker as a promoter, labeling the southern blowhard as a “snake oil salesman.”

Now, Col. Parker looks to right the wrong by taking the Von Erichs’ prized titles at Kings of Colosseum in an anything goes Tornado tag team match.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, The Roku Channel, and DAZN.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

• World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

• National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

• Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Von Erichs vs. Dirty Blondes

• Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, Salina de la Renta, and many more.