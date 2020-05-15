MLW Anthology: LA Park Premieres Tomorrow, Joey Styles To Appear

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW Anthology will premiere tomorrow night on BeIN Sports with an episode covering LA Park. Former ECW and WWE announcer Joey Styles will make an appearance to call the matches. Here’s a press release:

MLW Anthology Preview: LA PARK

PREMIERES: Saturday May 16

YouTube: 6pm ET

beIN SPORTS: 10pm ET

MLW Anthology premieres with a special spotlight on one of Mexico’s most iconic luchadores: the legendary LA Park.

Originally known as La Parka, LA Park has been one of the cornerstones of Major League Wrestling since its inception in 2002. From technical classics to heavy-hitting wars, LA Park’s storied career in the league is second to none.

Join us as we look at the legendary luchador’s timeless bouts against Shocker and the “Human Highlight Reel” Sabu featuring the original voice of MLW Joey Styles as he calls the action.

Plus, what does the world of MLW look like in the aftermath of the CONTRA attack last week? Tune in as the renegades of pro wrestling rise up!

Matches:

LA Park vs. Shocker

LA Park vs. Sabu