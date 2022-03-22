wrestling / News

MLW News: Battle Riot IV Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest Azteca Underground Control Center

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Battle Riot IV Image Credit: MLW

– Tickets go on sale for MLW Battle Riot IV tomorrow. Tickets for the June 23rd event in New York City are on sale tomorrow at 10 AM ET, and you can get them here.

– MLW has released the latest Azteca Underground Control Center video, which you can check out below:

