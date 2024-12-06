wrestling / News
MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot Livestream Online
December 5, 2024 | Posted by
MLW presents Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which has the following lineup:
• MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: CONTRA Unit vs. COZYMAX
• EZE’s Roulette: Matthew Justice & Mystery Partner vs. The Andersons
• World Middleweight Championship Match: Místico vs. Trevor Lee
• Fan’s Choice Match: Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish
•Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak
•Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett