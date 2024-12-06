wrestling / News

MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot Livestream Online

December 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW One-Shot Fan's Choice Image Credit: MLW

MLW presents Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot tonight, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the show, which has the following lineup:

MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: CONTRA Unit vs. COZYMAX
EZE’s Roulette: Matthew Justice & Mystery Partner vs. The Andersons
World Middleweight Championship Match: Místico vs. Trevor Lee
Fan’s Choice Match: Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish
•Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak
•Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: One-Shot, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading