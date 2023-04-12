wrestling / News

MLW Fusion Returning Soon With 2023 Super Series

April 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Logo Image Credit: MLW

MLW Fusion is set to make its return soon, and will feature the 2023 Super Series. It was announced on this week’s MLW Underground that the show will return in a few weeks, and that the Super Series will be featured on it.

An exact date was not revealed during the announcement. Fusion has been off the air since February 2nd, the week before MLW Underground premiered on Reelz.

