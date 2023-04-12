wrestling / News
MLW Fusion Returning Soon With 2023 Super Series
April 11, 2023 | Posted by
MLW Fusion is set to make its return soon, and will feature the 2023 Super Series. It was announced on this week’s MLW Underground that the show will return in a few weeks, and that the Super Series will be featured on it.
An exact date was not revealed during the announcement. Fusion has been off the air since February 2nd, the week before MLW Underground premiered on Reelz.
It the RETURN of #MLWFusion! Coming soon!! #MLWUnderground @ReelzChannel @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/Y9lGtePDHy
— MLW (@MLW) April 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Riddle vs. The Miz Reportedly Not Canceled Due to WWE Raw Travel Issues
- Road Dogg On If Vince McMahon Gets Angry When Fans ‘Hijack’ Shows
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos