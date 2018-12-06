MLW to Heavily Focus on Rush & Dragon Lee Going Forward

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rush is figured to be heavily pushed in MLW after how big he got over in Chicago, possibly as the franchise star, Dragon Lee is also scheduled to be featured prominently. MLW plans to do most tapings on Saturdays so that the CMLL stars will be available on Fridays at Arena Mexico. CMLL will still be Rush & Dragon Lee’s priority, but it appears MLW will be their US home. This is an interesting situation considering the ROH/CMLL/NJPW working relationship.