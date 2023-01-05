– Fightful Select reports that MLW is currently developing a revival for the MLW Underground series. The show first premiered 20 years ago in the spring. This is not to be confused with MLW Azteca Underground.

The original version of Underground aired on regional sports networks and had Joey Styles on commentary. The plan would be to have the Underground show as a limited series concept.

– Fightful also reports that Ben-K and YAMATO will be at MLW’s Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Additionally, MLW plans to announce more Dragon Gate talent for upcoming shows.

– Lastly, Fightful reports that Cesar Duran, aka Dario Cueto, is currently filming a movie.