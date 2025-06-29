MLW, NJPW & CMLL Hold ‘International Summit’ Of Executives In New York City

MLW, NJPW and CMLL held an executive meeting in New York City to discuss their alliance. MLW announced on Sunday that the “international summit” took place in the Big Apple and included Court Bauer, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi, CMLL’s OKUMURA and NJPW advisor Tiger Hattori.

The full announcement reads:

MLW, NJPW & CMLL meet in New York City

Executives from the strategic alliance convene in the Big Apple.

Major League Wrestling hosted an international summit this week in New York City, bringing together representatives from MLW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to further strengthen their growing alliance.

The meeting included Court Bauer, CEO of MLW; Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Chairman of NJPW; Tiger Hattori, legendary referee and NJPW advisor; and OKUMURA of CMLL.

Stay tuned to MLW.com for more updates as this international partnership continues to evolve.