MLW News: Note On MJF’s Summer Of the Beasts Appearance, Austin Aries Coming In, Diego Hill Signed

– A new report has a bit of detail on MJF’s surprise appearance at last night’s MLW Summer of the Beasts. As reported, the AEW star appeared at last night’s show and attacked Mistico, cutting a promo in which he vowed to fight the CMLL star again before leaving.

PWInsider reports that MJF was snuck into the venue about 10 minutes before the appearance and left right after his on-screen appearance.

– The promotion announced last night that Austin Aries will compete in the MLW Opera Cup this year, his first US match since September. The brackets for the tournament are:

* Mistico vs. Ikuro Kwon

* KUSHIDA vs. Austin Aries

* Paul London vs. Okumura

* Titan vs. Volador Jr.

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish

* Blue Panther Jr. vs. Zandokan Jr.

* Bishop Dyer vs. Anthony Greene

* Ultimo Guerrero vs. Esfinge

– The promotion also announced that they had signed Diego Hill during the taping. Hill competed with KUSHIDA at last night’s show.