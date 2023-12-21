– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that tickets are now available for the company’s upcoming return to New York City on February 29 with MLW Intimidation Games. You can view the full announcement below:

Tickets now available for MLW’s NYC return on February 29

Tickets available at MLWNYC.com

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to New York City on Thursday, February 29 for MLW Intimidation Games, live on TrillerTV+ from the Melrose Ballroom.

Fans can buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.