MLW Scouting Locations For Potential Restart
MLW has announced that they are currently scouted locations for a possible return after being shut down for much of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The currently undisclosed locations include venues in the greater Boston area, southern California, the midwest and, much like the UFC, an island. A decision was made and a location was secured, with details to be revealed later.
MLW CEO Court Bauer said: “We need a location that has the facilities and wherewithal to accommodate our COVID-19 protocols, production operations and aesthetically fit the concept for our next show, which will very different and distinct from the usual MLW event.“
