MLW Signs Wrestler & Kickboxer Bu Ku Dao

MLW has a new addition to their roster, signing wrestler and kickboxer Bu Ku Dao. The signing was announced on DAZN, MLW’s new streaming partner. DAZN has an interview at the link talking with Dao about his originally signing with WWE years ago and having that contract cancelled, his goals in MLW and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On WWE canceling his NXT deal: “Two weeks before, I just got a call, and they said, “Maybe we try next year”. They rescinded the contract. I’m still scared if MLW rescinds this contract for me. When it happened, it was like two weeks before I was going to move to Florida, and he just said, “Now’s not the time. Maybe try again next year”. Then here we are … Honestly, it hit me real hard. It took a couple of years to be honest where I woke up, and not a day goes by where you don’t want to give up on of the dream or give up on a career that you love so much. I had to grow so that I didn’t want to be bitter. If I really wanted to do this, that’s just another obstacle. I want to keep doing it and do it better, be better, and prove to them why they made the wrong choice.”

On signing with MLW: “I wanted to go there for so long, for a couple of years I’ve been talking about (wanting to go there). Even when I got the call, I was excited, but then at the same time, I thought it was a joke. I thought no way they want me, just like my dad and my parents don’t want me at home or wrestling. I was like, ‘No way these guys want me in Major League Wrestling.’ I was so excited and very emotional. I was crying a lot. For them to give me this opportunity, I was just so speechless.”

On what fans can expect from him: “You can expect me to be Bu Ku Dao, the craziest Vietnamese wrestler you’ll ever see. When you watch, and you’ll see me kick ass, get my ass kicked, but still kick ass and whoop everybody on the MLW roster.”