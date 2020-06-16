wrestling / News

MLW News: Another Streaming/TV Deal Expected, This Week’s MLW Anthology Revealed, Kotto Brazil Exiting

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW LOGO, Major League Wrestling

– MLW is not yet done adding distribution deals to their collection for their shows. PWInsider reports that the company is expected to announce at least one more TV/streaming deal. MLW has announced several deals as of late, mostly notably their deal last week with DAZN.

– The site also notes that Kotto Brazil is exiting MLW, as the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract. He was written out as part of CONTRA-Unit’s invasion of MLW when he was attacked and injured.

– This week’s MLW Anthology will look at Steve Corino’s Extreme Horsemen stable, and PWInsider notes that there has been discussion about an episode on the Von Erich family.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kotto Brazil, MLW, MLW Anthology, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading