MLW News: Another Streaming/TV Deal Expected, This Week’s MLW Anthology Revealed, Kotto Brazil Exiting

– MLW is not yet done adding distribution deals to their collection for their shows. PWInsider reports that the company is expected to announce at least one more TV/streaming deal. MLW has announced several deals as of late, mostly notably their deal last week with DAZN.

– The site also notes that Kotto Brazil is exiting MLW, as the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract. He was written out as part of CONTRA-Unit’s invasion of MLW when he was attacked and injured.

– This week’s MLW Anthology will look at Steve Corino’s Extreme Horsemen stable, and PWInsider notes that there has been discussion about an episode on the Von Erich family.