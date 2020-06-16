wrestling / News
MLW News: Another Streaming/TV Deal Expected, This Week’s MLW Anthology Revealed, Kotto Brazil Exiting
– MLW is not yet done adding distribution deals to their collection for their shows. PWInsider reports that the company is expected to announce at least one more TV/streaming deal. MLW has announced several deals as of late, mostly notably their deal last week with DAZN.
– The site also notes that Kotto Brazil is exiting MLW, as the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract. He was written out as part of CONTRA-Unit’s invasion of MLW when he was attacked and injured.
– This week’s MLW Anthology will look at Steve Corino’s Extreme Horsemen stable, and PWInsider notes that there has been discussion about an episode on the Von Erich family.
