MLW SuperFight ’23, TV Taping Spoilers

– MLW returned with SuperFight ’23 tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show also taped material for REELZ and MLW Fusion. Below are some results from the event, per PWInsider:

* Billie Starkz beat B3CCA.

* No Ropes Catch Fight: Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Alex Kane

* Matthew Justice will debut in the dumpster match.

* MLW National Openweight Championship: John Hennigan (c) beat Willie Mack to retain the title. Sam Adonis and Taya Valkyrie appeared with Hennigan.

* AKIRA (w/ Raven) beat Calvin Tankman.

* Delmi Exo beat B3CCA.

* MLW Championship: Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to retain his title.

* Sam Adonis beat La Estrella

* MLW Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado (c) beat Delirious to retain the belt.

* The Samoan SWAT Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i) beat The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) in a tag match.

* Lio Rush beat Davey Richards.

* Hardcore Match: RSP def. The 1 Called Manders

* Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships: Natural Vibes (BIG BOSS Shimizu & Kzy) (c) defeated The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz) to hang onto the belts.

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) beat Billie Starkz to retain her championship.

* Dumpster Match: Real1 picked up the win over Mance Warner and Matthew Justice and Microman. Former WWE Superstar Duke “The Dumpter” Droese served as the special guest referee.